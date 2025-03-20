Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

