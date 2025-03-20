Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 190.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.43 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

