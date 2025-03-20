Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.49. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 595,020 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after acquiring an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

