Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.73. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

