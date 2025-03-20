Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

