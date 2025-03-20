Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,320 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 52.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $471,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Up 11.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:SMR opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMR

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.