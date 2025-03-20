Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 491,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 312,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 7.5 %

AUR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

