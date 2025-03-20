Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Posts Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 54.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.
Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance
Shares of VEEE opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Twin Vee Powercats
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.