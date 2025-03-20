Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Posts Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 54.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.

Shares of VEEE opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

