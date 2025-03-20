UBS Group Cuts OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $3.50

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

OPAL stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.56. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,762 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 17.0% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 700,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

