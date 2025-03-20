Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %
UL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
