Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

UL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

