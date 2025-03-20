United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.53)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 6,149,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

