Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Sold by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,657 shares during the period. Urban One accounts for approximately 0.1% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Urban One worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UONEK opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

