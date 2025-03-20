US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 375.8% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

TBIL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

