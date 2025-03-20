Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, CRH, Stellantis, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services, such as electricity, water, and natural gas, as well as sometimes telecommunications. These companies typically operate in regulated markets, leading to relatively stable returns and consistent dividend payouts, making them attractive for conservative or income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.22. 71,695,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,858,622. The stock has a market cap of $753.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $530.47.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,501,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,084,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,555. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Stellantis (STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

STLA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,319,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,255,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,862,623. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03.

