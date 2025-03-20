Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Valneva Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of VALN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $578.01 million, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Valneva has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

