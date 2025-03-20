VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.