Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 525.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 512,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

