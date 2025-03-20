Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.