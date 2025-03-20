Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is HUB Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.7% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $279.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

