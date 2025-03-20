Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after buying an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,988,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

