VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Zacks reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. VEON updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VEON Stock Down 3.0 %

VEON traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 65,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. VEON has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

