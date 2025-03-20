Veritone’s (VERI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.43. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veritone by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Veritone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veritone by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

