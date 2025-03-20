Viawealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Viawealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 565,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 224,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 186,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

