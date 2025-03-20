Viawealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 712,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 355,677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 494,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

