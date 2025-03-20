Viawealth LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.15 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

