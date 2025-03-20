Viawealth LLC Invests $250,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Viawealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.