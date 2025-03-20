Viawealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Viawealth LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 214,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 874,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

