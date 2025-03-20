Viawealth LLC Sells 339 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

