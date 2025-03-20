Viawealth LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viawealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.23 and a 200 day moving average of $401.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

