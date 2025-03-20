VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 271,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 78.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.