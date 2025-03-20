VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.36. 58,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,400,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

