Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,182 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.