Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,717,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $3,552,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $348,545,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $9,341,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,268.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,633.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,581.25. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

