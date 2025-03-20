Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

