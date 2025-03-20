VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.
VirTra Stock Up 2.7 %
VTSI stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.68.
About VirTra
