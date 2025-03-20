VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

VirTra Stock Up 2.7 %

VTSI stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

