Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $339.92 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

