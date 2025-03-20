Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Voya Financial worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 52.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.56 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

