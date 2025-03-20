VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,288 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 206.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $478,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 110.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 503.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 131,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

