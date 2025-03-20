VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 474 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

