VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $121,000 in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

