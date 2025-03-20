VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $61,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHV stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.