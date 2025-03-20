VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $80,000 in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 189,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

