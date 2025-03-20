VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.