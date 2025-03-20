VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

