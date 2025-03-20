VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WISE opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

