VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,244 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

