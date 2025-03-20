Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Joseph David Mcneil Sells 51,638 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 51,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $576,280.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,719.92. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Weave Communications by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 918,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 863,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.