Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pulmonx (LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2025 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 274,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.50. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 22,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $171,015.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,544.40. This represents a 11.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 14,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $102,414.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,986 shares in the company, valued at $811,580.32. This represents a 11.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,986 shares of company stock worth $986,673 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 591,859 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $10,421,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pulmonx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

