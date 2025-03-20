Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 384,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,770,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.
Weibo Stock Performance
Weibo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
