Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 384,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,770,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.