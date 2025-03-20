Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,076,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 11,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,866.0 days.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEBNF opened at C$19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of C$15.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.28.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

