Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,076,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 11,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,866.0 days.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEBNF opened at C$19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of C$15.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.28.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
